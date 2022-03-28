Woman killed after vehicle backs into her in northern Manitoba

A 57-year-old woman died on the weekend after a car, reversing in a parking lot, hit her, RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a pedestrian being struck on Sherritt Avenue in the northern Manitoba town of Lynn Lake.

The woman was walking behind the vehicle when it backed up. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

