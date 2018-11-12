Woman stabbed, shoved down and beaten in Winnipeg alley

A 27-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after an attack in a Winnipeg alley on Friday.

She was walking around 11:30 p.m. in the back lane between McGee Street and Maryland Street, just north of Wellington Avenue in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, when three men surrounded her and demanded her property, police said.

She was then stabbed multiple times before she was pushed to the ground and beaten, police said. The attackers stole some of her personal property before leaving the woman there.

Police were called and found the woman suffering significant injuries to her upper body. She was rushed to hospital and has since been upgraded to stable but guarded condition, police said.

On Sunday, just after 1 a.m., three men were arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

Two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old are all charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The 20-year-old and one of the 19-year-olds are also charged with failing to comply with prior court conditions.