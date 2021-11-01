Woman rescued from icy northern Manitoba river

A 17-year-old girl was struggling to keep afloat in an icy northern Manitoba river when she was rescued by RCMP officers last week.

A 911 call came in just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 about someone in distress in the Burntwood River, close to the Miles Hart Bridge in Thompson, RCMP said in a news release.

Officers responded immediately and could hear the girl's voice when they arrived.

RCMP and the Thompson Fire and Emergency Services deployed boats and were able to find the girl, who they believe was in the water for approximately 15 minutes.

Once on shore, she was rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

Police said she was treated for minor physical injuries and released. They had no information on how she wound up in the river.

