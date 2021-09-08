Woman hit by vehicle on Main Street in Winnipeg

A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg's North End on Wednesday morning.

Police have shut down northbound Main Street between Higgins and Euclid avenues and expect it to be that way at least through the morning rush hour.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. as the woman was crossing Main mid-block between the two avenues, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Main Street is shut down between Jarvis and Euclid avenues. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The woman was last listed as being in unstable condition, police said.

Investigators were placing evidence markers along Main and examining a nearby pickup truck as the sun was rising.

There is no word on any charges against the driver.

