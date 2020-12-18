Woman, 29, dead after being hit by car near Gypsumville

A 29-year-old woman walking along a dark rural road in Manitoba was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday, RCMP say.

The woman, from Lake St. Martin First Nation, was hit just before 7 p.m. on Highway 513, about four kilometres east of Gypsumville, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Dauphin River, stopped and then immediately called 911, police said.

RCMP have ruled out alcohol and speed as factors in the crash but say the evening darkness and the woman's dark clothing played a part in the driver not seeing her.

Gypsumville is about 235 kilometres north of Winnipeg, in the Interlake region.

