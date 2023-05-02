Family worried for Shamattawa woman, 29, reported missing after planned trip to Winnipeg: RCMP

The family of a 29-year-old woman from northeastern Manitoba who hasn't been heard from in over a week is concerned for her well-being.

Loved ones of Drizzela Irene Miles last heard from her on April 23, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Miles is from Kisematawa First Nation, also known as Shamattawa, and was headed from Thompson to Winnipeg when she last communicated with family, RCMP said. She was reported missing on April 29.

She is described as five feet three inches tall and about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

More from CBC Manitoba: