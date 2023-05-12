Missing woman last heard from by her family on April 9, RCMP say

A missing 48-year-old woman from Thompson hasn't been heard from by family members for more than a month, when she was in Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Arlene Tait's family reported her missing on May 10 but told police they had not heard from her since April 9.

At that time she was in Winnipeg.

Police and family are concerned for Tait's well-being.



She is described as being five feet and three inches tall with light brown hair and brown eyes.



Anyoen with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the agency's website.

More news from CBC Manitoba: