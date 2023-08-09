Woman, 27, missing from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

Mounties in west-central Manitoba are seeking the public's assistance in locating an Indigenous woman who has been missing since last week.

Sayla Ann Eastman, 27, was last seen in O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation on Friday, according to a Wednesday news release from Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP.

Officers were made aware of her disappearance on Monday, and it's believed she was headed south to Ebb and Flow, which is approximately 70 kilometres from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation.

Eastman is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: