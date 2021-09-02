Skip to Main Content
Menu
Tokyo 2020
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
Canada Votes 2021
Live Stream
Election Poll Tracker
Ask CBC News
More
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Woman leaves Winnipeg on weeks-long pilgrimage to Kamloops residential school | CBC News Loaded
Manitoba
·
Video
Woman leaves Winnipeg on weeks-long pilgrimage to Kamloops residential school
Jasmine Lavallee, originally from the The Pas, is walking from Winnipeg to Kamloops, B.C. in honour of children who were forced to attend residential schools.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 01, 2021 10:46 PM CT | Last Updated: September 2
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now