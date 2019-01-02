Woman hit, killed by impaired driver on New Year's Day

A 21-year-old woman died after being hit by an SUV while walking on New Year's Day in a small Manitoba community.

RCMP say the woman was walking with a small group of people around 2 a.m. on Main Road, in Berens River, when she was hit.

The 36-year-old man driving the SUV stopped immediately, then drove to the RCMP office to alert officers, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is charged with impaired driving causing death and is scheduled to be in court in March. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors, RCMP said.

Berens River is located on the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg, about 275 kilometres north of Winnipeg.