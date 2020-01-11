Woman, 61, killed in head-on collision near Winnipeg Beach

A 61-year-old Gimli woman is dead after her vehicle collided head-on with oncoming traffic on the highway Friday afternoon, RCMP said.

Around 1:30 p.m., Gimli RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9 at the intersection of 17th Avenue — about two kilometres north of Sandy Hook, Man.

The community is located about 74 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The Mounties' investigation determined that an SUV driven by a 43-year-old Gimli woman was heading northbound when the vehicle in front of her began to slow down. The driver of the SUV also tried to slow down on the icy roads, and maneuvered her vehicle to the left to avoid a rear-end collision, the RCMP said in a news release.

Her vehicle then entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, which was driven by a 61-year-old Gimli woman.

The 61-year-old was taken to hospital, where she died. The 43-year-old driver and her 39-year-old passenger were not injured in the collision.

RCMP said alcohol and drugs were not factors.

Gimli RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.