52-year-old woman killed in 3-car crash south of Winnipeg Monday

A 52-year-old woman from Winnipeg died in a three-car crash on Highway 59, at Oak Grove Road, Monday evening in Ritchot, Man., RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The woman was driving east on Oak Grove Road, crossing Highway 59, and collided with a car going south on the highway.

A third vehicle, also going south on Highway 59, rear-ended the second vehicle.

The other drivers — an 18-year-old man and 24-year-old man — were treated at the scene five kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Speed and alcohol aren't believed to be factors in the collision, the release said.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.