Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

52-year-old woman killed in 3-car crash south of Winnipeg Monday

A 52-year-old woman was killed in a three-car crash in Ritchot, Man., Monday evening.

Speed and alcohol aren't believed to be factors in collision

CBC News ·
A white police cruiser with blue yellow and red stripes that says RCMP
St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the crash. (David Bell/CBC)

A 52-year-old woman from Winnipeg died in a three-car crash on Highway 59, at Oak Grove Road, Monday evening in Ritchot, Man., RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. 

The woman was driving east on Oak Grove Road, crossing Highway 59, and collided with a car going south on the highway.

A third vehicle, also going south on Highway 59, rear-ended the second vehicle.

The other drivers — an 18-year-old man and 24-year-old man — were treated at the scene five kilometres south of Winnipeg. 

Speed and alcohol aren't believed to be factors in the collision, the release said. 

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now