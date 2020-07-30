Brandon woman was lying on Trans-Canada when she was fatally struck by vehicle: Manitoba RCMP
A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning when police say she was hit by a vehicle while lying on the Trans-Canada Highway near Brandon, Man.
Woman was hit by car just west of Brandon early Wednesday morning, police say
A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning when police say she was hit by a vehicle while lying on the Trans-Canada Highway near Brandon, Man.
RCMP responded to the collision, two kilometres west of the city, at around 4:15 a.m.
According to the initial investigation, a 30-year-old woman from Brandon was lying in the middle of the westbound lane of Highway 1 when she was hit by a westbound vehicle.
Emergency crews were called, but police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Brandon man, was uninjured.
RCMP continue to investigate.
More from CBC News: