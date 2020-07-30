Brandon woman was lying on Trans-Canada when she was fatally struck by vehicle: Manitoba RCMP

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning when police say she was hit by a vehicle while lying on the Trans-Canada Highway near Brandon, Man.

RCMP responded to the collision, two kilometres west of the city, at around 4:15 a.m.

According to the initial investigation, a 30-year-old woman from Brandon was lying in the middle of the westbound lane of Highway 1 when she was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Emergency crews were called, but police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Brandon man, was uninjured.

RCMP continue to investigate.

