Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Grande Pointe, Man.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck crossed her motorcycle's path on Highway 59 this afternoon, RCMP said.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the woman was driving down Highway 59 around 4:30 p.m. when a pickup truck proceeded from a stop sign at Oak Grove Road and the motorcycle crashed head-on into the side of the truck.

Manaigre said officers remain at the scene of the collision in Grande Pointe, Man., a community located between Île-des-Chênes and Winnipeg.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash, Manaigre said.

One direction of Highway 59 is closed, Manaigre said. Traffic is being diverted around the crash site, and RCMP will remain on scene for a few hours, he said.