Woman seriously injured after being run over by her own truck near Boissevain, Man.

A woman was seriously injured Friday morning after RCMP say she was run over by her own vehicle south of Brandon.

RCMP were called to reports that a woman, 40, had been run over on Highway 10 just, north of Boissevain, Man., at about 8:55 a.m.

Police determined that the woman had, in fact been, run over by her own truck.

RCMP believe she was trying to fix something in the box of the truck at the time she was hit.

She was taken to hospital in Boissevain with serious injuries and later to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre by STARS Air Ambulance, according to a STARS spokesperson.

Boissevain is about 70 kilometres south of Brandon.

