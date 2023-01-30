Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Woman found dead outside home in The Pas

Mounties in The Pas are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in the northwestern Manitoba town.

No cause of death determined yet as police wait for autopsy results: RCMP

CBC News ·
RCMP were called just before 10 a.m. Saturday about a body that was discovered outside a home on Cathedral Avenue in The Pas, Man. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Mounties in The Pas are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in the northwestern Manitoba town.

RCMP got a report that a body was discovered outside a home on Cathedral Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers got there, they found the woman's body behind the home, RCMP said in a news release on Monday afternoon.

RCMP in The Pas and the office of the chief medical examiner are investigating.

Mounties are still waiting for autopsy results. A cause of death hasn't yet been determined, the release said.

The Pas is about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now