Woman found dead outside home in The Pas

Mounties in The Pas are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in the northwestern Manitoba town.

RCMP got a report that a body was discovered outside a home on Cathedral Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers got there, they found the woman's body behind the home, RCMP said in a news release on Monday afternoon.

RCMP in The Pas and the office of the chief medical examiner are investigating.

Mounties are still waiting for autopsy results. A cause of death hasn't yet been determined, the release said.

The Pas is about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

