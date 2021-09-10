Woman dragged by stolen vehicle with 7-month-old infant inside

A woman was briefly dragged through a parking lot as she tried to stop the theft of a vehicle with a child in it on Thursday afternoon in Winnipeg.

Police say the woman parked the vehicle in a lot on Pembina Highway, near Grant Avenue, to run into a restaurant for some water around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She left the child inside and the vehicle unlocked and running, and another woman jumped into it and tried to drive away.

The woman ran back to the vehicle and tried to open the driver's door to stop the thief but was pulled along as the vehicle drove off.

The thief drove dangerously around the parking lot in an attempt to reach a man who was with her, police said, but the vehicle hit a pole and other vehicles before it was abandoned and the two ran off.

Several witnesses flagged down police and pointed them in the direction the two had gone. A man and woman were arrested nearby.

The baby did not suffer any physical injuries. The woman who was dragged was checked by a paramedic but did not need to go to a hospital, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was charged with stealing the vehicle, forcible confinement, dangerous driving, assault and failure to comply with probation orders.

A 38-year-old man was charged with robbery.

Asked if the woman who stole the vehicle was aware there was a child inside, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said that will have to be determined through the court process, but the charge of forcible confinement would suggest some intent or knowledge.

He would not reveal any more information about the woman who was dragged or her relationship to the infant.

"It's always tough to release on incidents like this, where there's probably going to be some division online when there's commentary [allowed]. Some people will blame the two suspects and some people will probably insinuate some fault on the part of the woman," Murray said.

"This woman probably feels absolutely horrible about what happened."

