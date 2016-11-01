Woman dies while in custody of Women's Correctional Centre

A 40-year-old woman who was in custody at the Women's Correctional Centre in Headingley, Manitoba, died on Saturday, the province said in a news release.

The woman's family has been notified, but due to privacy reasons, the province is not releasing further information.

This is the first in-custody death to be reported at the facility since 2012, when the Women's Correctional Centre opened, the news release stated.

The death was reported to the chief medical examiner for investigation.