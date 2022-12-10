Woman dies after 2-vehicle collision on Inkster and King Edward: Winnipeg police

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street early Saturday, Winnipeg police say.

Police responded to the collision at the northwest Winnipeg intersection around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, a news release said. Paramedics were already on scene.

Officers were told that one driver, a woman who has yet to be identified, died from her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic was closed in all directions on King Edward between Kinver and Garton Avenues, and on Inkster between Groverdale Avenue and Keewatin Street, police said in a tweet just before 8 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with information, including dash camera footage of the crash, contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

