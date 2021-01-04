Woman dies in Manitoba snowmobile crash on New Year's Day

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a snowmobile crash in Pauingassi First Nation in the early morning hours on New Year's Day.

Police officers responded to a call about a snowmobile crash on the Main Road at the Winter Road access point around 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"A snowmobile with two riders collided with a fishing boat that was on the shore, and both riders were thrown from the snowmobile," RCMP said in a news release.

A 20-year-old woman from Pauingassi First Nation was taken to the nursing station in the community but died from her injuries.

A 24-year-old man, also from the First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both riders were not wearing helmets, RCMP said. The investigation continues.

