Woman dead, man arrested following Charleswood area crash

Police say a 22-year-old woman has died following a Saturday morning crash in Charleswood.

A 26-year-old man has also been arrested in connection to the incident.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Cullen Drive.

Police say the four occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital. One of the passengers of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, died in hospital.

Police are asking for witnesses of the crash to get in touch with investigators. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police said Sunday a 26-year-old man faces charges related to driving impaired causing death.

He has been detained in custody.

Investigators say a dark-coloured sedan was travelling eastbound down Cullen Drive at the same time as the collision. Police would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle regarding any information they may be able to provide.