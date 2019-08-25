Woman's body found near business strip mall in Winnipeg

A woman was found dead in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Police were called just before 8:30 a.m. to Provencher Boulevard where they found the woman's body near a business strip mall at the corner of Provencher and La Fleche Street.

No information has been released about the woman or her age, other than she was an adult.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances of her death.

"Until the post-mortem examination is completed, we do not have any more information to provide at this time," a police spokesperson said.

More news from CBC Manitoba: