Woman dies after snowmobile gets stuck in northern Manitoba

A 28-year-old woman died after being outside for 12 hours in northern Manitoba when the snowmobile she was on got stuck, RCMP say.

The woman and a 31-year-old man left by snowmobile from the community of South Indian Lake Tuesday afternoon, but the machine got stuck about 16 kilometres away.

The man walked for several hours back to the community, which is about 130 kilometres northwest of Thompson, while the woman waited, police said.

After reaching the community, the 31-year-old and another man headed back on a snowmobile around 1:30 a.m. to get the woman, police said in a Friday news release.

All three returned to a home in the community around 3 a.m., but the men noticed the woman had become unresponsive.

They called for help and the woman was taken to the local nursing station. RCMP were called to the station around 3:30 a.m. and the woman was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being planned while RCMP continue to investigate.

