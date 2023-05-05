Woman, 63, dead after disturbance at home in Little Grand Rapids, Man.

A woman is dead and two men have been arrested at a home in east-central Manitoba.

RCMP were called around 4:15 p.m. Thursday about a disturbance at a house in Little Grand Rapids, police said in a news release.

Officers arrested the two men inside the home but no one else was there at the time.

Shortly afterward, police were notified a 63-year-old woman had been taken to the nursing station and pronounced dead.

She was a resident of the house where the two men had been arrested.

RCMP have not released any information about the cause of death but are calling it a homicide and say they are still investigating.

They have also not said anything about the relationship between the woman and the two men.

Little Grand Rapids is about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

