25-year-old arrested after woman, 33, found dead in Thompson apartment: Manitoba RCMP

A 33-year-old woman is dead and a 25-year-old man has been arrested after what RCMP are treating as a homicide in Thompson.

Police were called to an apartment on Cree Road in the northern Manitoba city around 8 a.m. Wednesday with reports of an unresponsive woman, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the apartment and remains in custody.

RCMP did not release the names of the victim or the person arrested.

RCMP continue to investigate.

