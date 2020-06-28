Woman, 56, dead after quad collides with barricade

A 56-year-old Winnipeg woman was pronounced dead after the off-road vehicle she was driving collided with a barricade in southeastern Manitoba on Saturday.

Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of the collision at 4 p.m., Mounties said in a news release on Sunday.

The incident happened on a roadway in the rural municipality of Reynolds near Reynolds Ponds, about 65 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Steinbach RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office are investigating, the release said.