Police charge 44-year-old man with manslaughter after woman, 41, killed in Winnipeg's Kirkfield area

A man faces manslaughter charges following the death of a woman in what Winnipeg police say was a domestic incident early Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to a home on Daer Boulevard, just south of Portage Avenue, about 2:25 a.m. with a report of a domestic incident in progress.

When they arrived, they found an unconscious woman. The woman, who police identified in a Saturday news release as Eunjee Kim, was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Juhyun Park, a 44-year-old man from the same residence, was arrested at the home and taken to hospital for treatment of an injury, police said.

He has been charged with manslaughter and detained in custody.