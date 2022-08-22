Woman found dead inside Point Douglas apartment building

A woman was found dead inside an apartment block off of Main Street in Winnipeg on Monday.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. to a building on Jarvis Avenue near Main. No information has been released about the woman's age or whether any arrests have been made.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation, police said in a news release.

It's one of three serious incidents that police were called to in the same general area within three hours.

A half-block from the apartment block there's a parking lot, on Main between Sutherland and Jarvis avenues, where police were called around 4 a.m. about a man suffering "from severe bodily injuries."

He is in hospital in critical condition.

Police were also called to an alley two blocks south of there, near the Bell Hotel on Main Street, around 5 a.m. A man was found there with severe injuries and rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

Police have not said whether they believe there is any connection between any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the woman who was found dead is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).