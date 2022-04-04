25-year-old woman charged with 2nd degree murder in Thompson man's death

A 25-year-old woman from Split Lake has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Thompson man last week.

The man, 30, died last Wednesday night after being found inside a home on Princeton Drive with life-threatening injuries.

At the time, RCMP said his death was being investigated as a homicide and that officers had arrested a 25-year-old woman from Split Lake.

On Monday, RCMP announced in a news release that she has now been formally charged in connection with the man's death.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8 in Thompson.