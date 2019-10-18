Woman's body found in Thompson, being investigated as homicide

The body of a woman was discovered in the Thompson, Man., on Thursday and her death is being treated as a homicide.

RCMP were called around 5 p.m. to Nelson Road, near the northern city's main shopping district.

No other information has been provided by police, who say the area will be blocked off "for an extended period of time" as part of the investigation.

Thompson is located about 655 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

More news from CBC Manitoba: