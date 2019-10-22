Police ID woman found dead inside Elmwood home where officers shot man

A woman whose body was found inside a Winnipeg home after officers responded to a domestic incident has been identified as Karen Jane Letniak.

The 48-year-old's death is the city's 32nd homicide of the year.

A 26-year-old man is facing charges but is currently recovering in hospital from gunshot wounds suffered during a confrontation with officers, according to police.

Officers were called to the house, on Riverton Avenue in the Elmwood area, around 8 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Police have not released any details on what exactly happened when the officers went to the house, just east of Stadacona Street. All they have said is that officers encountered a man and a confrontation resulted in him being shot.

The man was then taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit announced on Monday it is looking into the shooting.