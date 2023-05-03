Woman seriously assaulted after man followed her into car parked in Wolseley lot: Winnipeg police

Police are searching for a man after they say he seriously assaulted a woman after entering her parked car in Winnipeg's Wolseley neighbourhood.

The woman in her 40s got into her car parked in a lot on Portage Avenue between Canora and Evanson streets on April 19 at around 4:45 p.m., a Wednesday news release from the Winnipeg Police Service says.

A man unknown to the woman then entered the car's passenger seat began to assault her, according to the release. She fled the vehicle before being thrown to the ground where the assault continued.

The attacker fled after an onlooker shouted at him, police said. He was last seen fleeing down Broadway in between houses on Picardy Place.

Paramedics assessed the woman involved in the attack and she received treatment in hospital, the release says.

A composite sketch of the attacker was done after police met with the passerby who saw him.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s or 50s with a thin build, blue eyes and decayed or stained teeth. He has shaggy, reddish, salt-and-pepper coloured hair with a beard of the same colour.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).

Police are also seeking residential and/or vehicle surveillance of the man's movements before and after the 4:45 p.m. incident.

More from CBC Manitoba: