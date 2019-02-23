Woman assaulted, robbed while trying to deliver newspapers in downtown Winnipeg

A woman was assaulted downtown while trying to deliver newspapers Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

The woman, 45, told police she was delivering newspapers near Broadway Avenue and Hargrave Street when a man approached her, screaming incoherently.

The man tried to get in her vehicle and then punched her multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

The man continued to assault her while demanding her car keys and searching through her pockets.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery, uttering threats and causing bodily harm.

