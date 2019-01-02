Man fights police after breaking into car, assaulting woman

A 28-year-old woman is in hospital and the man accused of assaulting her is behind bars, charged with multiple offences, including fighting with police.

RCMP were called around 1:40 a.m. on New Year's Day about an attack at a home on McKenzie Avenue in Steinbach, Man.

As they were arriving, they found a man who matched the description of the attacker trying to break into a vehicle.

He fought with the officers as they tried arresting him and sustained minor injuries from breaking the car window, RCMP said.

The officers then went to the home where the attack happened and found the woman suffering serious injuries. She was transported first to a local hospital then to Winnipeg, where she remains in stable condition.

A 35-year-old man who stepped in to help the woman during the attack was also hurt and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The attacker, a 27-year-old man, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and mischief.

He and the woman are known to each other, police said.