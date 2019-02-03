Woman facing drug, weapons charges after being caught asleep at the wheel of stolen truck

"Asleep at the wheel" proved to be more than an expression for one 28-year-old Winnipeg woman this weekend, who is facing a litany of charges after police caught her asleep at the wheel of a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say a truck was stolen after being left running outside a convenience store in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.

Early Saturday, police spotted the vehicle near Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue West.

The vehicle was running, with a woman slumped over the steering wheel, says a police news release.

Officers woke the driver to ascertain whether she needed medical assistance, was asleep, or impaired, the release says.

When they did that, police say the woman immediately slammed on the gas pedal, backing the truck into a vehicle that was parking behind it and forcing it a significant distance into an intersection.

She then sped forward, narrowly missing an officer and striking the cruiser car.

The driver kept speeding forward, slamming into a tree and coming to a stop.

Police arrested her after a brief foot chase.

No injuries were reported.

Upon arrest, police found the woman had a machete, knife, and hatchet in the stolen truck, and also had a stolen credit car.

She is now facing charges of:

Assault a peace officer (x 2).

Dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Flight while pursued by peace officer.

Possession of a weapon.

Possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine.

Unlawful possession of credit card.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance (x 7).

Drive suspended/while disqualified (Highway Traffic Act).

Drive without licence or with invalid licence (Highway Traffic Act).

Driver fail to exchange particulars (Highway Traffic Act).

She was detained in custody.