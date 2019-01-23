Police helicopter and 'stop stick' used to nab driver of stolen car

A Winnipeg woman is behind bars after police say a vehicle was stolen while it was left running in the 1700 block of Pembina Highway Monday evening, just before 6 p.m.

Officers later spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car in area of Beverley Street and Sargent Avenue.

Police say the car didn't have any licence plates and officers, believing it may have been the stolen vehicle, began to follow it.

According to police the car appeared to be driven by a male at the time and had a number of people inside.

The car picked up speed and after a short pursuit, officers backed off out of concern for public safety. Air1, the Winnipeg Police Service's helicopter, picked up the search and later found the vehicle in the back lane of Furby Street near Westminster Avenue — this time being driven by a lone female.

The car evaded police again and the chopper tracked the car as it drove erratically through the city's West End.

A tire deflation device, known as a stop stick, was used and the car eventually stopped near Omand Park where the female driver was taken into custody.

The 32-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, fleeing from police, and a handful of other charges.

She was detained in custody.