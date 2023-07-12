Woman, 40, arrested in connection with death of Falin Johnston, 28

A 40-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Falin Johnston, 28, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Rebecca Marina Flett was arrested and charged with manslaughter on July 4, police said.

Johnston was found dead at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope on Henry Avenue east of Main Street around 9:20 a.m. on June 26, after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called about a medical incident.

An autopsy was conducted and the death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Johnston became involved in an altercation with a woman and fell to the ground and struck her head, police said in the news release.

Shelter officials previously told the CBC that while Johnston was found dead at the shelter, where she lived, she was assaulted outside.

Flett is being held in custody.