Woman arrested in crosswalk crash that killed 4-year-old girl in Winnipeg

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a crash earlier this year that killed a four-year-old girl and sent her mother to hospital, Winnipeg police said Friday.

Galila Habtegergish, 4, and her mother, Genet, were hit at a crosswalk at Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue around noon on March 18.

The family is from Eritrea and had just arrived in the city a month before the collision, settling in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood, where many newcomer families live.

The 31-year-old woman will be charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Galila Habtegergish, 4, died after being hit by a vehicle on the crosswalk at Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue on March 18. A 31-year-old woman has now been arrested in connection with that crash. (Supplied by Galila's family)

She also will be charged with two counts each of disobeying a traffic control device and driving as a novice driver without a supervisor.

She was released on an appearance notice in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday.

Dorota Blumczynska, executive director of IRCOM, said she has complex feelings about the arrest.

"The reality is that nothing will bring back Galila. Nothing can sort of undo that moment," Blumczynska said.

"Nothing, in my mind, will ultimately bring complete healing to Genet … and their family and community. But it's important that we understand how this happened, so that we can continue to put in place measures to hopefully prevent this kind of tragedy from ever happening again."

Blumczynska is somewhat sympathetic to the young driver, because she "can't begin to imagine the emotional burden and sense of regret" the person might be going through.

Although "it's very concerning" that a 31-year-old, who should be mature enough to know her capabilities behind the wheel, was the one who caused this, Blumczynska said.

Genet Habtegergish is having a hard time recovering from the accident, having undergone a number of operations, Blumczynska said.

"It's very clear that she's in a great deal of pain and discomfort," she said. "Spiritually, I'm not really sure."

Blumczynska said the family is managing with the help of their faith and she believes the parents will be OK, but the hurt and memory are still there.

"Galila's room remains untouched," she said.