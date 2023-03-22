Woman charged in 2019 homicide on Manitoba First Nation

A 28-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a man four years ago on a Manitoba First Nation.

Cherisse Mckay was arrested and charged on Monday in relation to the Jan. 7, 2019, homicide on Birdtail Sioux First Nation, a news release from the RCMP said Wednesday.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers were called that day in 2019 about a man in cardiac arrest in a home in the community.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead from a stab wound.

Manitoba First Nations police and RCMP investigated and interviewed people of interest who were with the man during the day, prior to the 911 call.

Police did not say what finally led to the arrest.

Birdtail Sioux First Nation is about 95 kilometres northwest of Brandon, near the Saskatchewan border.

