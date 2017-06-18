Jury acquits woman of manslaughter in 2017 stabbing death at Winnipeg house party

A jury has acquitted a 30-year-old woman of manslaughter in connection with the June 2017 stabbing death of Marilyn Oshawee.

Fenisha Peebles was found not guilty in Winnipeg Court of Queen's Bench on Thursday.

Oshawee, 37, was killed on June 17, 2017, after being stabbed at a house party in Winnipeg's West End neighbourhood.

At the time, police said they found Oshawee's body at a home in the 500 block of Spence Street while passing through the area during an early morning patrol. After inspecting the home, which was crowded with people, officers found Oshawee's body on the front porch.

Defence lawyer Ted Mariash said Peebles, Oshawee and others were drinking and using drugs, including methamphetamines. An argument between the two women broke out. Crown attorney Deaan Sahulkha alleged Peebles stabbed Oshawee in the back of the neck during the fight.

After being stabbed, Oshawee stumbled down the stairs, where she eventually died and was found by the police. Nobody in the home called police at the time of the stabbing.

The defence suggested Peebles may actually have been stabbed by a man who was at the party, and had a history of violence against women.

The man, who appeared as a witness during Peebles's trial, told court he tried to break up the fight, but said that Peebles stabbed Oshawee.

Court heard that Oshawee's DNA was found on the man's clothing when police tested it.

The man was initially arrested and eventually co-operated with police during their investigation, Mariash said.

The jury deliberated for eight hours before reaching its verdict.