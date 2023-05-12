Woman, 43, dead after 2-vehicle collision in southern Manitoba: RCMP

A 43-year-old woman is dead after a collision in a southern Manitoba municipality, the RCMP said.

On Wednesday at around 9:45 a.m., Mounties responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in the rural municipality of North Norfolk, according to a news release issued on Thursday. North Norfolk is about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

One of the vehicles was travelling south on Road 64 West when it collided with a vehicle headed east on Highway 1, the release said.

The 43-year-old woman driving the vehicle down Road 64 West was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. The North Norfolk resident was the only person in the vehicle.

The 20-year-old woman driving the vehicle travelling down Highway 1 was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is also a resident of North Norfolk and was the only person in the vehicle, the release said.

A forensic collision reconstructionist and Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

