Woman, 28, dies after Midtown Bridge motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old woman seriously hurt when a motorcycle hit the median of a Winnipeg bridge has died from her injuries.

The woman, a passenger in the motorcycle, was taken to hospital in critical condition after the single-vehicle crash on Midtown Bridge on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m.

The male driver had minor injuries but was released.

The northbound lanes of the bridge and a stretch of Donald Street was closed to traffic for nearly 11 hours as police investigated.