Woman, 28, dies after Midtown Bridge motorcycle crash
Motorcycle hit the median on a bridge
A 28-year-old woman seriously hurt when a motorcycle hit the median of a Winnipeg bridge has died from her injuries.
The male driver had minor injuries but was released.
The northbound lanes of the bridge and a stretch of Donald Street was closed to traffic for nearly 11 hours as police investigated.