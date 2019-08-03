Skip to Main Content
Woman, 28, dies after Midtown Bridge motorcycle crash
Manitoba

Motorcycle hit the median on a bridge

A motorcycle hit the median of the Midtown Bridge just before midnight on Wednesday. The 28-year-old passenger has died of her injuries, police said. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

A 28-year-old woman seriously hurt when a motorcycle hit the median of a Winnipeg bridge has died from her injuries.

The woman, a passenger in the motorcycle, was taken to hospital in critical condition after the single-vehicle crash on Midtown Bridge on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m.

The male driver had minor injuries but was released.

The northbound lanes of the bridge and a stretch of Donald Street was closed to traffic for nearly 11 hours as police investigated.

Yellow tags mark the evidence as part of the police investigation into a motorcycle crash, as seen on Thursday. (Gary Solilak/CBC)
