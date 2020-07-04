Woman dead after semi, vehicle collide south of Winnipeg

A 19-year-old woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with a semi-trailer on Friday afternoon, RCMP say.

Mounties from Morris, Man. got a report about the crash around 4:20 p.m., police said in a news release on Saturday morning.

Police said the woman, who was from the rural municipality of Emerson-Franklin, was driving west on Road 8N in the rural municipality of Montcalm, which is about 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg. She entered the intersection at Highway 75 and was hit by a semi going north, the release said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 44-year-old man from the rural municipality of Springfield, was not injured, the release said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and the woman who died was wearing a seatbelt, RCMP said.

Morris RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, are investigating.