Wolseley Winter Wonderland gearing up to open for the season, but volunteers needed

From Omand's Creek to the Maryland Bridge in Winnipeg, the Wolseley Winter Wonderland is amassing a crew of volunteers to help to clear a path along the frozen Assiniboine River for some winter fun.

The wonderland is a two-kilometre stretch of river that runs through the Wolseley neighbourhood that started in the early days of the pandemic.

"Two years ago, it really came alive with people and neighbours who started to install little warming huts, fire pits and art installations," Michael Bennett, the wonderland's committee organizer told CBC's Up To Speed on Wednesday.

Being a community-led initiative, it's up to volunteers to clear the snow and set things up.

The committee of around a dozen people that Bennett organizes follows a similar opening day schedule as The Forks river trail.

"Last year, we realized it's not sustainable for us to do the amount of work required to keep the skate trail, in particular, open," he said.

He has put a call out for people willing to come shovel the trails and ice rinks on an on-call basis.

A portion of the frozen Assiniboine River in the Wolseley neighbourhood was transformed into a hockey rink by volunteer shovelers. (Submitted by Garett Surcon)

Right now, there are about 43 people part of an email chain that gets messages any time a section or entrance point needs attention.

"For instance, the stairs at [an entrance point] the other day were covered in snow and ice. So we put a call out and then lo and behold, the next day [it's] clear right down to the bone," Bennett said.

Shoveling is an ongoing maintenance task, he says, and the commitment is around one hour a week, depending on the weather.

On Thursday, a group of volunteers will band together to flood the skating trails.

Call for artists

Artists from all over Winnipeg are invited to contribute pop-up installations to the winter wonderland.

"The most wonderful thing about the Wolseley Winter Wonderland is the number of artists that come forward," Bennett said.

Previous installations include ice blocks with colourful flowers frozen inside and a poster campaign.

This year, students from Villa Rosa pregnancy support centre, Gordon Bell High School and Westgate Mennonite Collegiate are transforming the wonderland's benches into works of art.

Interested artists don't need to coordinate with the committee — they can just bring their installation to the river.

"It's pop-up art. In other words, it just shows up. No one knows who places it there. And it's always beautiful."

Bennett just asks artists to be good environmental stewards and remove their art before the thaw, so that it doesn't pollute the river.

Interested volunteers can get a hold of the committee via their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Snow maze helpers sought

A snow maze in St. Adolphe, Man., is also looking for extra hands as it prepares for the season.

The only catch is you need to be cool with working outdoors in the cold.

More than 75 per cent of the Guinness World Record-breaking 4,500 foot snow maze still needs to be made, Clint Masse, owner of A Maze in Corn, says.

The positions are paid and interested applicants can apply on their website.