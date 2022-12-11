Wolseley Winter Wonderland benches getting vibrant makeover by Villa Rosa students

Tucked away on Wolseley Avenue in Winnipeg, residents at the Villa Rosa pregnancy support center have been designing and painting benches that will soon become a part of the Wolseley Winter Wonderland—a community-led sanctuary on the frozen river—in the new year.

Villa Rosa has been part of the community since 1965, and provides pre and post-natal care, including education through the Winnipeg School Division interdivisional services.

They currently have residents ranging from ages 14 to 39.

Rosa Beardy is expecting her first child in February.

During art class at Villa Rosa, she's been working on transforming the benches that will eventually be put on the river as part of the winter wonderland.

She's always been artistic, but the art class and bench project has helped her become more confident in her skill.

"I'm proud of myself, honestly," Beardy said, blushing.

"This place has given me more of an opportunity to let my creativity come out."

When she's working on an art project, Beardy says she gets into what she calls an almost meditative state.

"I feel really connected … [and] I just think that the baby feels what I feel," she said.

Rosa Beardy is expecting her first child in early 2023, and has found solace in having an art project to work on during her pregnancy and stay at Villa Rosa. (Jenn Allen/CBC)

The winter wonderland began as a pandemic project, led in part by Michael Bennett, to provide an outdoor space for people to connect safely.

It started with a few quinzees and skating rinks on the Assiniboine River, but last year it expanded to include pop-up art, trails, trees and the benches — all maintained by volunteers.

Jen Kirkwood has been teaching art at Villa Rosa for a few years now, and when her partner Bennett mentioned that the benches could use a makeover, she brought a few into class.

A Wolseley resident herself, she sees the bench project as a way for her students — many of whom are Indigenous — to connect with their neighbours and share their culture.

All four benches connect to different Indigenous cultures in some way: a floral beading pattern, the seven sacred teachings, Every Child Matters and the four sacred medicines.

"We're hoping that the community can look at them and not necessarily know right away what they're about, but to try to learn something about them as they go by," Kirkwood said.

Residents, students and staff often go for walks in the community with the babies.

They're looking forward to bringing the little ones down onto the river to see the benches and the rest of the winter wonderland.

One of the four benches designed and painted by students at Villa Rosa, which has a theme of the seven sacred teachings, which are a set of principles that honor the basic virtues intrinsic to a full and healthy life. (Jenn Allen/CBC)

Sejada Woodford helped design the Every Child Matters bench, which features overlapping hand prints in different shades of orange.

Woodford, her classmates and Kirkwood have translated the phrase into different Indigenous languages including Ojibway, Inuktitut and Cree.

"I used to draw a lot and paint and stuff, but I left all the [supplies] at my grandma's," Woodford said.

She's also taking science and sewing classes during her stay at Villa Rosa.

Art teacher Jen Kirkwood helped organize the bench painting project with the help of her partner, who is on the Wolseley Winter Wonderland committee. (Jenn Allen/CBC)

The project has been a learning experience for Kirkwood, too.

She began working at Villa Rosa as a substitute teacher after retiring.

Oftentimes, she comes home from work full of emotion.

"You see a lot of success and that's really very heartwarming to watch," Kirkwood said.

Being a part of the students' journey to parenthood has had a lasting impact on her.

"They're learning parenthood, and what a beautiful thing to witness," she said.

The Wolseley Winter Wonderland is expected to open early January, and will have access points along the river between Omands Creek and Canora street.

Villa Rosa is hoping to have a smudging ceremony, sacred fire and feast on the river when the benches are brought down.