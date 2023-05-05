Content
Boy, 15, hospitalized after nighttime Wolseley schoolyard stabbing, say Winnipeg police

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in a Winnipeg schoolyard during a confrontation with a group of youths on Thursday night, police say.

Confrontation with group of youths led to stabbing; teen found his way to home on Cliffton Street for help

Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Thursday after reports of the stabbing of a teen in a Wolseley schoolyard, Winnipeg police said Friday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The teen made his way to a home on Clifton Street where someone called for help after he was stabbed in the Wolseley neighbourhood at about 11 p.m., Winnipeg police said in a news release on Friday.

The teen was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe he was stabbed during a confrontation with a group of young people near a Wolseley-area school. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

