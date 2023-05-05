Boy, 15, hospitalized after nighttime Wolseley schoolyard stabbing, say Winnipeg police

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in a Winnipeg schoolyard during a confrontation with a group of youths on Thursday night, police say.

The teen made his way to a home on Clifton Street where someone called for help after he was stabbed in the Wolseley neighbourhood at about 11 p.m., Winnipeg police said in a news release on Friday.

The teen was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe he was stabbed during a confrontation with a group of young people near a Wolseley-area school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

