'I knew she was going to kill me': Woman accused of killing Wolseley neighbour testifies at murder trial

Brenda Schuff told a jury Tuesday her neighbour, Judy Kenny, attacked her the night Kenny was killed in her Wolseley home, while holding a knife.

"I knew she was going to kill me. I just wanted to get out of there," Schuff said.

Schuff, 46, was charged with second-degree murder after Kenny was found dead in the early hours of April 10, 2017.

Testifying in her own defence, Schuff told the court that Kenny had invited her into her home for a drink after Schuff went outside to help her look for a lost dog.

After visiting for a couple hours, Schuff said Kenny got mad at her when she tried to leave to go home.

Then, Schuff said Kenny became unhinged and violent.

"When I saw the knife... I was so scared."

Schuff said she can remember hitting Kenny on the head, but then, her memory goes blank.

Last week, the jury was told that Kenny was found on the kitchen floor in her Wolseley home, lying on her back with several "significant" stab wounds to her chest, and a knife in her head.

On Monday, Schuff's defence lawyer Matt Gould opened his case, telling the jury Schuff acted in self defence.