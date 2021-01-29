Victim of serious assault in Wolseley neighbourhood has died, Winnipeg police say

A person who was sent to hospital in critical condition after an assault in the Wolseley neighbourhood Thursday afternoon has died, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. about the assault on Craig Street.

Officers found an adult who had been seriously injured. The person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said early Friday morning that the person had died.

Investigators' markers are set up around the scene on Craig Street. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Police would not provide any information about the person's age or gender.

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, police were still holding the scene on Craig Street, as well as another address in the Weston area on Lincoln Avenue, between Worth Street and Cecil Street.

Police are on Lincoln Avenue, in the Weston area, holding another scene related to the Wolseley death. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

More information about the death is expected to be provided Friday, police say.

More from CBC Manitoba: