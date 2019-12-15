Neighbours 'rattled' after gunfire, armed robbery at Wolseley business

Neighbours are shaken and Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a suspect who took off after a shot was fired during an armed robbery in Wolseley Saturday night.

Emergency crews and the police tactical unit responded to a business on Westminster Avenue, between Home and Lenore streets, after 5 p.m. following reports of gunfire, said Const. Rob Carver.

Police said a lone male suspect entered brandishing a gun. He demanded cash and cigarettes before assaulting an employee who suffered minor injuries.

Carver said a shot was fired but no one was hit. CBC News spoke with several locals who were nearby at the time of the robbery who said they didn't hear a gunshot.

No arrests have been made and police wouldn't reveal the name or exact location of the business.

However, CBC News spoke with the owners, who have asked for privacy and declined to comment.

'Volatile' situation

Mark Cardy has lived near the business for two years. He said loud yelling drew him outside his home and into the cold.

"I could hear a lot of screaming," said Cardy. "I could tell it was quite volatile, it sounded violent."

He said he could see a woman crying out for help as someone in a coat, touque and hood ran from the business.

Mark Cardy said he heard someone yelling for help just outside his home in the cold Saturday night. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Within minutes, a swarm of sirens and police vehicles converged on the quiet neighbourhood. Cardy said he saw a police dog and a number of officers with what looked like rifles moving down the streets.

"It's really scary knowing that there was a gun that was involved," he said.

"You don't like to think that any of these type of crimes can happen in a safe neighbourhood like Wolseley."

'Quite rattled'

Lisa Davis-Peters, who has lived in Wolseley for eight years, was working at a book store on Westminster near the business at the time of the robbery.

"We were quite rattled," she said.

She said a distressed woman who she recognized as a local business owner entered the book store asking for help.

Lisa Davis-Peters was working at Prairie Sky Books on Westminster Avenue when the nearby business was robbed. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Davis-Peters poked her head outside and saw a man, whose face appeared covered, exit the business that was robbed carrying a duffel bag.

"I thought, well, 'That's time to get back into the store,'" she said.

"Normally I feel quite safe in this neighbourhood, I feel quite untouched. That's I think why it felt so disarming, concerning, alarming."

'Sort of surreal'

Marissa Adrian, who was working at another nearby business when the robbery happened, said she and her co-worker noticed the heavy police presence in the area and wanted to know what was going on.

"We could see a lot of flashing lights from outside, which obviously you're going to be curious about," said the Verde Juice Bar employee.

Marissa Adrian works at Verde Juice Bar on Westminster Avenue, not far from the business where the robbery happened. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Adrian said when staff learned what happened, they decided to close for the day around 6:30 p.m.

"It's kind of scary,'" she said. "It's just sort of surreal that it happened so close to us."

Still, Adrian said she doesn't feel any different about the neighbourhood now.

"I'm not too worried. It's not really a common thing," she said. "I think the police responded quite quickly and very well."

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact police at 204-986-6219 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Watch neighbours discuss what they saw:

Mark Cardy, Marissa Adrian and Lisa Davis-Peters witnessed police swarm a local business Saturday on Westminster Avenue. 1:48

