Police hunt for suspect after shot fired in robbery at Wolseley business

Winnipeg police are on the look out for a suspect who took off after a shot was fired during an armed robbery in Wolseley Saturday night.

Emergency crews and the police tactical unit responded to a business on Westminster Avenue, between Home and Lenore streets, after 5 p.m. following reports of gunfire, said Const. Rob Carver.

Police said a lone male suspect entered brandishing a gun. He demanded cash and cigarettes before assaulting an employee who suffered minor injuries. Carver said a shot was fired but no one was hit.

No arrests have been made and police wouldn't reveal the name or exact location of the business.

However, CBC News spoke with the owners, who have asked for privacy and declined to comment.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact police at 204-986-6219 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: